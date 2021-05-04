GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.84. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,928. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

