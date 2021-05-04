Ironwood Financial llc Sells 203 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

