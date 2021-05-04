Zynecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,042.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 121.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $21.28 million and $153,042.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 107.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.