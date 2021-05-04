Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $143,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

