Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.81 Million

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report sales of $78.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.41 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $209.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $393.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $505.71 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

DSSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,910. The company has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

