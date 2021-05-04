MaidSafeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $364.19 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

