DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $49.14 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $49.14 million and $781,803.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

