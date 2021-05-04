Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $7.88 million and $137,347.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

