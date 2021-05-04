Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 475.3% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.