Newfound Research LLC Has $75,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $23.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $843.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $780.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $495.55 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.