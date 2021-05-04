NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $174.34 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $174,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $499.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.66. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.