Ironwood Financial llc Sells 108 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

