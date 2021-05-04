Ironwood Financial llc Has $513,000 Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

AMH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 11,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.