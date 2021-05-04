salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock worth $36,924,076. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.25. 163,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

