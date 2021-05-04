Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,176 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 2,462,240 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

