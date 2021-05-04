DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

DSPG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,751. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

