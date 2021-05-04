SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Position Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 21.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 1.83% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $122,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

