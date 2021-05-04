Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,669 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1,591.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 187,765 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 719,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter.

MLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,747. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

