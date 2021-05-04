Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 201,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,424. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,050 shares of company stock worth $18,556,983. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

