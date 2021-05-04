TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PACE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 5,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

