Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. 54,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,900. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

