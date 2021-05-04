Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,496,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

