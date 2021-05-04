US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $127,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. 101,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,260. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $159.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

