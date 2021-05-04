Opus Capital Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.07. 49,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average is $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

