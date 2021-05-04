Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.35. 20,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

