Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

