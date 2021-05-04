Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $53.49

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.49, but opened at $56.30. Surmodics shares last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of 695.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $474,762. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

