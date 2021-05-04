SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 4,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.