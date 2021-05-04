Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $34.06

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $32.58. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $612.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

