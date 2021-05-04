Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 1,085,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,727.0 days.

Shares of BOLIF stock remained flat at $$40.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.