Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.21

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 2295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

