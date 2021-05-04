Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Increases By 28.6%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APNHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

APNHY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.