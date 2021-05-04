Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

