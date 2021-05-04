New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.94

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a P/E ratio of -61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 258,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

