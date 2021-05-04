Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 416,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

