Alpha Token (A) Price Tops $0.0089

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 61.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a market cap of $309,493.47 and $136.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00259602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.72 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.01 or 0.00733748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.68 or 1.00670325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Token Coin Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.