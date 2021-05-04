Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $219,335.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00014564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00259602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.72 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.01 or 0.00733748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.68 or 1.00670325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.