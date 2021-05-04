Voyager Token Price Tops $3.78 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $841.36 million and $9.65 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00007048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00079034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00848125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.29 or 0.09736343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.