Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $28,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 512.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.