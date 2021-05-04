Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $340,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,918.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

