Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 241.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

GLW opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

