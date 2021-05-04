Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.15 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.59.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.