Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 347,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1,628.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 594,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,181,000.

BSCP remained flat at $$22.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

