Ironwood Financial llc Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.12% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. 28,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.