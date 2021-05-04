Day & Ennis LLC Sells 612 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,462,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.24. 924,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.