Ironwood Financial llc Sells 156,285 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,285 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 462,350 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

See Also: Preferred Stock

