Investors Research Corp Has $877,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tapestry by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 586.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 33,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

