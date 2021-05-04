Investors Research Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,971. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

