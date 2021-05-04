Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

