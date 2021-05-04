Investors Research Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

